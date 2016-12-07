Penicuik earn valuable three points

The game started evenly with both sides probing for weaknesses in defence and the first threat on goal came when a Lough strike was deflected over the crossbar.

In the 22nd minute, Camelon’s Walton saw his effort go well wide of the goal.

Three minutes later, a free kick to the Mariners was blasted high over the bar.

On the half hour, Forbes picked up a loose Camelon pass, drove forward, picked out McCallum whose deft flick saw K Scott dispossess Benton and slot the ball into the far corner of the net for the only goal of the game.

Just before half time, following a sustained spell of Penicuik pressure, the visitors had a chance to double their lead, when McCallum got his head to a deep Connolly cross, but couldn’t guide the ball on target.

From the restart, Camelon upped the pace of their game and in the 50th minute Allison set up Taylor who was brought down just outside the box by McKenzie who was booked for the foul.

However, Camelon failed to capitalise on the free kick.

At the other end, a Camelon free kick clipped the top of the crossbar.

Play immediately swung to the other end and keeper Kane did well to get down and save a Barr strike.

In the 80th minute, keeper Bejaoui had to make his first save of the game comfortable gathering a Sneddon strike.

And in the 90th minute, a Somerville lob beat keeper Kane but the ball took a hard bounce and hit the crossbar.

A minute later, substitute Sproule latched on to a long free kick to Penicuik, lobbed Kane, but the ball went wide of the upright. Three minutes into injury time, Lough had a great chance to double Penicuik’s advantage, but his effort went well wide of the target.

Penicuik: Bejaoui, Forbes, McKenzie, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, K Scott, Barr, McCallum (c), Lough, Connolly. Subs: Somerville, Sproule, S Scott, Gay, Noble.