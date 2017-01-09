Penicuik edge Glenrothes in five goal thriller

Penicuik Athletic 3 Glenrothes 2

Penicuik started this East of Scotland Cup tie brightly and took the lead in the ninth minute.

A Montgomery cross was knocked back across the goal by Gay for McCallum to slot home from close range.

An excellent passing move almost produced a second goal for Penicuik but Somerville just failed to make contact with Sproule’s cut back.

In the 24th minute, a quick break from defence caught out Glenrothes but ‘keeper Small came to the rescue blocking Connolly’s strike.

Glenrothes equalised in the 31st minute when Martin finished off a great run and cross by full back Smith.

Two minutes later McCallum showed great skill when he chested down a Gay pass, turned quickly and volleyed the ball inches over the bar.

At the other end Napier tried a long range strike but was well off target. Right on half time, Somerville came close twice.

In the 51st minute Young saw his header from a corner kick deflected away for a second corner.

Penicuik restored their lead in the 55th minute when substitute Lough set up McCallum to score his and Penicuik’s second. In the 60th minute Penicuik added a third when Lough, looking suspiciously offside, rounded Small to knock the ball into the empty net.

Shortly afterwards a Martin cross was headed narrowly over the bar by Robinson. In the 73rd minute a Gay free kick flashed inches wide of the target.

Five minutes later, Lough came close with a shot from just outside the penalty area.

At the other end a driving run by Martin was stopped by a timely tackle by Hume. However, in the 84h minute a mistake by Hume gifted possession to McPhie who took full advantage and slammed the ball past Coyle.

Into injury time and Glenrothes had a last chance of an equaliser, but Russell’s free-kick was blocked by the defensive wall.

Penicuik: Coyle, Forbes, Sproule, Hume, Young, Janczyk, Gay, Connolly, McCallum, Somerville, Montgomery Subs Barr, Lough, S Scott.