Penicuik footballers look smart

House builder Taylor Wimpey East Scotland has shown its support for community football by becoming the main home strip sponsor for Penicuik Youth FC’s 2006 teams – both boys and girls, as well as the 2009 boys’ team.

Penicuik Athletic Youth Football Club vice-chairman Shaun Millican said: “We’re thrilled to have received this support from Taylor Wimpey East Scotland. Our young teams are now the proud owners of new home strips and we’re delighted to see them looking so smart as they approach every game.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Karen Armstrong, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “This sponsorship allows us to play our part in becoming part of the local community in Penicuik.’’

Pictured is Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s sales executive Laura Anne Logan with members of the 2006 boys’ team in their new home strips.