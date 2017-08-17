Penicuik go top of Super League

Penicuik continued their winning form with a fine victory over Bo’ness United at Newtown Park on Wednesday, August 17.

Keith Lough fired Cuikie in front in the 12th minute after Hume’s excellent through ball set Kateleza up.

Then Penicuik doubled their lead ten minutes later when skipper Craig Hume looped a header over Murphy from McCrory-Irving’s corner.

The home side pulled a goal back in the 42nd minute when Scott Lally flicked home Keast’s cross.

However Penicuik restored their two goal lead two minutes later when Jack Hamilton expertly lobbed Murphy after Campbell’s back header fell short.

There was no further scoring in the second half and Penicuik took all three points to make it four victories out of four.

Final score Bo’ness United 1 Penicuik Athletic 3

Penicuik now sit two points clear at the top of the table after Midlothian rivals Newtongrange Star and Bonnyrigg Rose fought out a 0-0 draw at New Victoria Park, while Broxburn Athletic scored an 88th-minute winner at Albyn Park to beat Linlithgow Rose 1-0.

In the Premier League, Musselburgh Athletic consolidated top spot with their fourth win in succession thanks to Stephen MacDonald’s second-half strike in a 1-0 win over ten-man Arniston Rangers at Olivebank.

Dalkeith Thistle lifted themselves off the foot of the Premier League with a fine 2-0 win away to Tranent.

Striker Kenny McMillan came back to haunt his former club with a 63rd-minute effort and Paul Tansey went on to add a second for Kevin Haynes’ men.