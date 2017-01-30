Penicuik in six goal thriller

Penicuik got off to the perfect start in the fourth minute when Lewis Barr’s diagonal pass picked out Ross Montgomery on the left.

He crossed the ball into the box and Stephen Scott headed home.

Five minutes later and Broxburn came close with a shot that just over the crossbar.

In the 25th minute Penicuik were awarded a free kick just outside the box, but Calum Connolly’s effort went high over the bar.

Penicuik however doubled their lead in the 32nd minute when a Neil Jancyzk free kick was headed across goal by Connolly and Stephen Scott was on hand to slot the ball home from close range.

Immediately afterwards Broxburn tried a long range strike but keeper Easton saved comfortably.

Then, following a free kick to Broxburn, another long range effort went wide of the target.

Penicuik had a chance shortly afterwards when Ryan McCallum got his head to a corner kick but the ball flew over the crossbar.

The home side pulled a goal back in the 43rd minute when Ross Nimmo from the edge of the penalty box, blasted the ball into the top corner of the Penicuik net leaving it at 2-1 to Penicuik at half time.

Two minutes into the second half and Broxburn were level when Alexander Miller fired home from inside the penalty box.

Broxburn players and fans held their breath five minutes later when centre back Gavin saw his header loop over his own keeper’s head and go inches past the post for a corner.

In the 65th minute, the home side took the lead 3-2 for the first time when they broke quickly from defence, sliced through the Penicuik defence and Scott Richards had the easiest of tasks to steer the ball past Easton into the net.

Four minutes later, Richards had a great chance, but dragged his shot narrowly past the upright.

In the 78th minute, Michael Linton came close for the hosts with a long range strike.

In the 82nd minute, Richards tried a 45 yard shot that had Easton under pressure, but the ball hit the top of the crossbar and out for a goal kick.

Penicuik refused to give up and were rewarded in the 89th minute when Darrell Young rose above the Broxburn defence to power home a header of a corner kick to finish the six goal thriller at three apiece.

Penicuik: Easton, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Connolly, Barr, McCallum, S Scott, Montgomery. Subs: Gay, K Scott, McDonald, Jones, Somerville.