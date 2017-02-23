Penicuik lose out in Scottish Cup while the Rose march on

There were mixed emotions across Midlothian last Saturday as the county’s two remaining junior clubs competed in the Scottish Junior Cup.

But by 4pm only one team remained in the cup to progress to the last eight of the cup - Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Rose beat their West First Division opponents two-nil away from home.

Penicuik had the much tougher task when they faced West Super league leaders Kirkintilloch Rob Roy at home and lost out by the odd goal in seven in what proved a cracking match in front of a large crowd.

Penicuik manager Johnny Harvey said: “I just want to praise my players, I thought they were magnificent. They put everything into the game and they deserved far more out of it. To lose 4-3 was a sore one to take.

‘‘We got off to the perfect start but were done defensively. Playing against quality sides like Rob Roy you cannot switch off but we did which allowed them to equalise.

‘‘At the end of the day we took on a good side and gave them a scare. I thought even though were were down to 10 men we were still the dominant team in the closing 30 minutes.’’

The Penicuik boss also heaped praise on the fans who turned out in force adding: ‘‘I would love to have that support for every game and I am only sorry that we could not send them home with a better result.’’

Harvey added his players now have to put disappointment behind them and bounce back by continuing to hold their own at the top end of the table and remain in the hunt for silverware.

He said: “We can’t let this affect the rest of our season. It’s important that we go on and we finish as high up in the league and try and go as far as we can in the other two cups we are left in.’’

At New Dundas Park, jubilant Rose boss Robbie Horn said of his side’s victory: ‘‘ We are absolutely delighted to be through to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup, we could not ask for anymore.

On his side’s performance, he added that it took a while for his team to get into the game but once Adam Nelson got the opening goal, they controlled the remainer of the first half.

Horn said it was similar showing in the second period with the Rose not stamping their authority until late on when Ross Archibald scored the decisive second goal.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup will be staged next Tuesday, February 28.