Penicuik on song in Fife to keep them in third place

Penicuik finally achieved a win in April as they completed the double over the Haws in a match of few goal scoring opportunities.

A goal in either half from full back Andy Forbes proved to be the difference and keeps the visitors on track for a third-place finish.

The home side started on the attack but a second minute corner proved fruitless, before Ryan Gay sent Forbes galloping down the right five minutes later only to see his cross diverted behind for a corner.

Penicuik took the lead in the 17th minute when a Stevie Noble cross was headed goalwards by Aaron Somerville.

The home keeper Hall saw his punch land at the feet of Forbes on the edge of the 18-yard box who found the opposite corner with a sweet strike for his seventh goal of the season.

The visitors were comfortable in dominating possession without creating any further real goalscoring opportunities.

The second half was a more even affair and in 52 minutes Ross Montgomery at his best, beat his man and crossed well but Hall gathered the ball safely.

The home side responded a minute later but the final ball fired across the six-yard box found no takers and just before the hour mark the visitors saw a Keith Lough header from Neil Jancyzk’s free kick blocked in the six-yard box.

Easton was called into action in 62 minutes to produce an excellent save from Moffat’s well hit volley before Hay fired straight an effort into the keeper’s arms.

A flurry of substitutions and yellow cards kept the game interesting and with 15 minutes to go Penicuik wrapped up the points as Forbes picked up a loose ball on the right touchline midway in the Hill of Beath half, drove towards goal and exchanged a pass with Lough before firing an unstoppable shot behind Hall into the roof of the net for his eighth goal of the campaign.

Penicuik: Easton, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Gay, Barr, Lough, Somerville, Montgomery. Subs: K Scott, S Scott, Jones, McCallum.