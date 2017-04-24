Penicuik pay the penalty despite spirited cup comeback

Penicuik Athletic 2 Jeanfield Swifts 2 - Swifts win 7-6 on pens

These teams met for the third time this season with Penicuik winning the previous two games in the Superleague.

After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead in the 50th minute when Holt’s free kick deflected off the Penicuik defensive wall and despite both Bald and Forbes efforts to save the ball crossing the line, the goal was given.

Penicuik were almost level instantly when Keith Lough’s header crashed back off the bar and as he followed up his second header was cleared off the line. On the hour mark, another Penicuik corner saw Hume power in a header that was headed off the line with keeper Mitchell beaten.

Completely against the run of play, a great volley by Holt doubled the visitors’ lead to 2-0. In reply, Penicuik attacked up the left wing and McCallum’s deep cross saw Somerville’s header beat Mitchell, but the ball was again hooked off the line.

Penicuik were piling on the pressure but just couldn’t get the ball in the net. However, their pressure finally paid off when substitute Ryan Gay, with his first touch of the ball, opened up the Jeanfield defence with a superb cross and as Somerville appeared to be pulled back, Montgomery followed up to stroke the ball home.

Minutes afterwards, Bald had to rush from goal to clear a Swifts breakaway and then pull off a great save to deny Kelly. Lough had the perfect chance to score with a free header off a Montgomery cross but the ball went inches wide.

But finally in the 89th minute, following constant Penicuik pressure, a Neil Jancyzk cross into the penalty box saw Lough ghost in to slip the ball past Mitchell for the dramatic equaliser.

The game then went to a penalty shoot-out that the visitors won 7-6 sending Penicuik out of the East of Scotland Cup.

Penicuik Athletic: Bald, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Somerville, Jones, McCallum (c), Lough, Montgomery. Subs: S Scott, K Scott, Barr, Gay.