Penicuik pick up derby win over Nitten

Penicuik Athletic seized the early-season bragging rights with a 2-0 home victory over Midlothian rivals Newtongrange Star last night.

Johnny Harvey’s men made it two wins from two at Penicuik Park in the Super League thanks to a goal either side of the break from Scott McCrory-Irving and Jack Hamilton.

Former Edinburgh University midfielder McCrory-Irving grabbed his first goal since joining Penicuik in the summer after just four minutes.

He was quickest to react to a loose ball and hammered home from close range.

Goalkeeper Kieron Renton prevented the hosts from increasing their lead on 16 minutes as he got down to stop Keith Lough’s penalty.

On-loan Livingston striker Hamilton made the points secure on 62 minutes, the 17-year-old marking his debut with a goal by firing across Renton and into the far corner.

Bonnyrigg Rose joined Penicuik at the top of the table with their second win of the season – a 3-0 win over Broxburn Athletic at New Dundas Park.

Striker Wayne McIntosh struck his second goal in as many games when he got the opener on 16 minutes.

The forward got on the end of Dean Hoskins’ ball to finish from close range.

Keiran McGachie made it two with a fine volley on 77 minutes and Kerr Young added a late third.

In the Premier League, dalkeith lost their second game in succession, this time losing out six-nil to Haddington.

Neighbours Arniston Rangers and Tranent drew 1-1 at Newbyres Park with Kenny Fisher scoring early on for the visitors, but Michael Deland’s second-half goal cancelled that effort out.

Full results: Super League - Bonnyrigg Rose 3 Broxburn Athletic 0, Hill of Beath Hawthorn 1 Kennoway Star Hearts 0, Jeanfield Swifts 0 Dundonald Bluebell 1, Linlithgow Rose 3 Camelon Juniors 1, Penicuik Athletic 2 Newtongrange Star 0, Sauchie Juniors 1 Bo’ness United 0; Premier League - Arniston Rangers 1 Tranent Juniors 1, Bathgate Thistle 2 Blackburn United 0, Dalkeith Thistle 0 Haddington Athletic 6, Downfield 0 Kirriemuir Thistle 2, Dunbar United 0 Musselburgh Athletic 6, St Andrews United 2 Thornton Hibs 1, Tayport 6 Glenrothes 2.