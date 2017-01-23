Penicuik progress in Scottish Cup after victory in Ayrshire

Girvan 2 Penicuik Athletic 3

The South Ayrshire side play in the same league as Bonnyrigg’s upcoming opponents Kilsyth.

Penicuik controlled the game from the first whistle and only some fine saves by

home ‘keeper Johnstone kept the Cuikie at bay.

But then in the 35th minute a long range thunderous strike by full back Auld put the home side 1-0 ahead to lead at half time .

Penicuik however drew level in the 49th minute with their 70 th goal of the season when Calum Connolly slotted home from close range.

Penicuik took the lead 2-1 ten minutes later when Craig Hume scored.

Keith Lough added a third with a pile driver strike giving keeper Johnstone no chance.

Girvan pulled a goal back in injury time through Dinwoodie but Penicuik saw out the last minutes of the game comfortably to reach the Scottish Junior Cup fifth round.

Penicuik Athletic: Jack, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Connolly, Barr, McCallum, Lough, Montgomery. Subs: Gay, K Scott, S Scott, Jones.