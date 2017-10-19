Penicuik prove too strong for nine man Broughty

Unbeaten Penicuik were without internationalist Andy Forbes for this trip to Broughty Athletic.

The home side took the lead in the first minute without any of their players touching the ball as Penicuik keeper Kyle Allison failed to control a pass back and saw the ball end up in the net behind him.

Penicuik restored parity in nine minutes when Lumbert Kateleza turned away from his marker and fired home from Ross Montgomery’s cross.

Penicuik looked sharper than their hosts and both Montgomery and Kateleza almost got on the end of the final ball into the box as Penicuik took the lead on 24 minutes when Aaron Somerville netted at the front post from Scott McCrory-Irving’s cross.

The visitors continued to have the better possession and attacking play and just before half time Sam Jones brought out a good save from Ross in the home goal.

Penicuik had the first chance of the second half as McCrory-Irving fired over before Liversedge saw his header well saved by Allison and cleared off the line by Hamilton and as Penicuik broke up the park two tackles from behind on Barr saw the first flare up of the game and saw three home players go into referee Bell’s book.

Kateleza saw a shot blocked by Ross on 56 minutes but he wasn’t to be denied soon after when he raced clear from Montgomery’s pass to slot home past Ross.

In the 68th minute the game exploded three minutes when Broughty’s Blair saw a straight red for a bad tackle on Lewis Barr.

Ten minutes later the home side were reduced to nine when Winter received a second yellow.

John MacDonald finished the scoring in the 90th minute as Somerville turned provider as he set the right back free to beat the offside trap and fire past Ross.

Penicuik: Allison, MacDonald, Williams, Young, G Hamilton, Jones, McCrory-Irving, Barr, Kateleza, Somerville, Montgomery. Subs: J Hamilton, Jamieson, Ponton, Mendes, Hume.