Potent strike force find no way past stubborn Star

Newtongrange Star put in a terrific shift to shut out the Super League leaders who have one of the most potent strike forces in the game.

Kyle Lander’s first goal of the season was enough to ensure the points stayed at New Victoria Park as the high scoring visitors could find no way through.

Star got off to the perfect start when Ryan Porteous easily turned Cameron before reversing a terrific ball to Michael Osbourne down the right and he cut the ball back for Lander who fired the ball home.

It was just the start they were wanting.

Lochee should have been level after 16 minutes when Millar had a free header from a Birse corner but somehow the defender managed to put his header wide from three yards.

Sean Melvin took the ball out of defence and strode the full length of pitch before firing a daisy cutter inches wide of the United target.

The visitors had the ball in the net after 21 minutes but it was rightly ruled out for offside.

Jack Wilson was instrumental in everything Star did and played a terrific ball to Lander after 31 minutes. The Star striker took a touch cut inside but this time Fotheringham beat the ball away.

Star went agonisingly close to doubling their lead after 57 minutes. Swaney picked up the ball just inside his own half, played a one-two with Wilson before unleashing a powerful effort that had Fotheringham rooted to the spot. Unfortunately for the home side it

went just the wrong side of the post.

Star cut open their visitors again after 60 minutes when Wilson’s effort produced a terrific save from Fotheringham to keep his side in it.

Lochee appeared to run out of ideas and resulted to punts into the box for their giant striker to try to win. Star coped superbly well with the aerial bombardment.

Newtongrange: Renton, Swaney, O’Hara, Melvin, Mitchell, Osbourne, Bracks, Wilson (K.Scott 74), Porteous, (Lally 70), O’Brien (S.Scott 78), Lander. Not used: Amos (GK)