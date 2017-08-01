Rangers fail to stamp their authority on Refrew

Arniston Rangers entertained West Super First Division’s Renfrew in last Saturday’s friendly looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Easthouses.

The match began at high speed with both goalkeepers called into early action.

Skipper Dale Cornet kept a first half clean sheet with Arniston’s best chance coming on 15 minutes when the ball fell to Sean Miller who beat his defender and attempted to lob the Renfrew keeper Thomas McLey but the keeper leapt at full stretch to block the goal attempt.

Renfrew came on to a stronger spell of possession but Connor McGuiness fired his attempt too straight at Cornet in a physical game which was played at a high tempo with both teams giving it their all.

On 29 minutes a raging cross from Patrick O’Keefe saw an excellent tip round the post save by Cornet with David Dunn clearing the resultant corner.

Two chances followed for Arnie’s Ryan Sanderson but after his first effort was blocked the second went straight to the keeper.

Just on the break a Michael Deland corner troubled the visiting defence but when the chance fell to Dunn who shot wide from close range.

Renfrew brought on three substitutes on the restart and within two minutes the visitors opened the scoring when a fine run by Darren Jones saw him outpace the home defence and slot home past Cornet making it 1-0 to Renfrew.

Arniston’s replied with an Andy Watson free kick driven straight at the keeper before a Sean Miller free kick also ended up in the keeper’s clutches.

Double trouble next hit Arniston with keeper Cornet opting to leave the field forcing Arniston to reshuffle the pack. On resumption of play, Renfrew went 2-0 up with Jamie Benton scoring.

There was some consolation for Arniston when they were awarded a late penalty which saw Sean Miller send the keeper the wrong way making it 2-1.

Arniston: Cornet, Trialist, Deland, Begbie, Dunn, Jeffrey, Sanderson, Miller, Somerville, Watson, Walker.