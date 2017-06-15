Rose are left empty-handed  after a momentous season

There were dejected faces all round at Creamery Park in Bathgate last Saturday as Bonnyrigg lost out to Tranent in the East of Scotland Cup final to penalties.

Despite going ahead in the game, Tranent replied soon after and although there were goalscoring opportunities for both sides the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Tranent, however, proved the better penalty takers to win the match 4-1.

The result ended Bonnyrigg’s hopes of ending the season with some silverware after such a fantastic season.

After bowing out of the league title race 10 days prior after losing to Linlithgow this was the Rose’s last opportunity but it was not to be.

In what was a very long, hard campaign for the club – 59 games in total including friendlies – injuries, suspensions, holidays and fatigue eventually took its toll on the side as the games piled up at the end of the season with a whopping 11 games in May.

But supporters can look back in pride as the club gave them some fantastic moments – reaching the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, eventually losing out to Hibernian; reaching the semi-final of the Scottish Junior Cup, losing to eventual winners Glenafton; finalists in the East of Scotland Cup; and runners up in the Super League, losing the fight in their second last match against Linlithgow.

After losing to Tranent, Rose boss Robbie Horn said both he and the players were massively disappointed not to have come away with something from this season’s campaign.

He said: ‘‘The players are hurting but it will make us stronger next season.

‘‘I don’t think we had the rub of the green in the last five or six matches and injuries and fatigue eventually took its toll especially during May when we had 11 games.

‘‘But all credit to the team for their performances throughout the season as last year they only had three weeks break and it will be the same again this summer.

The Rose boss has been advocating a need for change to the junior set up calling for more midweek games to be played at the start of the season. He said for successful clubs like the Rose who had cup runs, it meant they played 49 weeks football despite players being paid for 40.

Robbie added that he will need to strengthen his squad next season as he is set to lose Dean Brett (Montrose), Ruaridh Donaldson (seniors), Jordan Ohru (Berwick), Ross Archibald (retired) and Scott Gray, who is set to travel.