Rose boss Horn calls upon his players not to fear Glenafton

Its East meets West once again when Bonnyrigg Rose take on Glenafton in the first leg of the Scottish Junior Cup semi-final this Saturday.

Looking ahead to this weekend match, Rose manager Robbie Horn said he was confident his side can get a result away from home if they perform similarly to the way they did in the quarter-final against Kirkintilloch Rob Roy.

And if they can come away with a result, both the club and the fans can look forward to the home advantage in the second leg.

Horn said: ‘‘This game is massive for the club. We know they are a good side, that is why they are sitting second top of the West Super League.

‘‘We know it will be a difficult game as they have a lot of players who have played at a higher level, but then so do we.

‘‘They are similar in style to Kirkintilloch in the way they play but we know that if we perform the way we did in that first half of the Rob Roy tie, we are unbeatable.’’

The Rose boss is also delighted that the first leg is being played at Glenafton adding: ‘‘Ideally, we want to return with a win but if we were forced into a draw, we know that playing before a huge crowd at home would be a massive incentive for us to get a result.’’

The Rose have had a busy run up to such an important game with a win over Bo’ness United in the league last Saturday followed by a 3-1 win over Dundee Downfield in the East of Scotland Cup on Monday night.

That result now sees the Rose face Carnoustie (away) in the third round with the winners at home to either Sauchie or Kelty.

When asked if it was not ideal to have a midweek game prior to the cup semi, the Rose boss said would not have it any other way adding: ‘‘The way things are at the moment, we are eight games behind Kelty in the league and we have to try and get as many games played as possible.

‘‘We asked the East Region if we could arrange a game for Monday and the only tie we could get was up in Dundee as none of the local clubs offered to play us.

‘‘While we welcomed the cup tie, due to the timing – a 6.15pm kick off, it did leave us short of bodies as not all the players could get time off.’’

‘‘Ideally, I would like another game in midweek prior to the second leg of the semi-final but junior rulings do not allow us to do so.