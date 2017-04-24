Rose draw a blank in second leg to miss out on final

Bonnyrigg Rose 0 (0) Glenafton 0 (1)

Bonnyrigg Rose were denied a place in the Scottish Junior Cup final by an astute Glenafton defence ably led by ‘keeper Brian McGarrity.

The hosts were unable to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the away first leg leaving Glenafton to book their place in an all-Ayrshire final against Auchinleck Talbot.

Rose spent the first half pressing downhill with a procession of corners and free kicks failing to produce a goal.

As early as the second minute luckless Ruaridh Donaldson had the first of three missed chances following an Adam Nelson free kick but with the goal at his mercy he headed wide.

It was a physical testing contest as next Lewis Turner skied a chance well over.

In 10 minutes, a Dan Orsi shot went close for Glenafton before a move involving Dean Hoskins and Jon Brown set up Donaldson but he headed wide in 16 minutes.

Bonnyrigg’s best chance fell on 20 minutes when McIntosh met a free-kick at the far post but he headed the wrong side of the post from close range.

In 25 minutes a fine tip over save by McGarrity thwarted a McIntosh netbound header as more Rose pressure saw Nelson denied by a crucial tackle when on the verge of shooting.

Donaldson went close with a shot in 41 minutes but not close enough as the half finished with a Jon Brown free kick into the side netting.

Bonnyrigg’s very first second half attack saw Donaldson’s shot blocked. Two successive right wing crosses from Brown saw McGachie denied at the far post by McGarrity’s punch out.

It was a knife edged tussle played at high speed but by the hour mark the stalemate continued.

Going into the last quarter Bonnyrigg brought on double subs Sean Jamieson and Scott Gray to replace Alan Horne and Jon Brown in a final throw of the dice for the Midlothian men.

In the end, despite huge efforts, a great cup run came to an end for Bonnyrigg.

Now Rose start their Superleague catch-up with two midweek games this week then home to Dundonald on Saturday in the Super League.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Brown, Donaldson, Young, Hoskins, Stewart, Turner, Horne, McGachie, Nelson, McIntosh. Subs: Kidd, Gray, Jamieson, Orru, Paterek.