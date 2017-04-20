Rose have it all to play for in second leg of Scottish Cup

Bonnyrigg is expected to come to a standstill on Saturday when the Rose take on Glenafton Athletic in the second leg of their Scottish Junior Cup semi-final.

The Rose have 90 minutes to overcome the one goal deficit their Ayrshire rivals bring to New Dundas Park.

And it is a task Rose boss Robbie Horn believes is not out of the question.

The Rose were unlucky to return home without at least a draw in what was a match marred by a referee who made some shocking decisions.

Rose boss Horn said: ‘‘At the end of the day, we did not play well enough last Saturday as the pitch was not conducive to good football.

‘‘There were not a lot of clear cut chances and when went down to 10 men we were all over the shop. But we made changes, shored up the defence, and managed to keep it at one-nil.’’

In relation to the penalty decision that never was and the sending off, Horn said: ‘‘It was a shocking decision, it should never have been a penalty as Ewan got to the ball first.’’

The centre-half, however, react badly to the ref’s decision and was promptly sent off.

But the Rose boss said the main talking point has to be some of the refereeing decisions throughout match.

He said: ‘‘There were numerous other decisions which went against us, two of their players should have been sent off, it was never a penalty and then we had a player sent off.’’

Horn now hopes home advantage and an expected huge crowd will help get them through.

He said: ‘‘Both teams never played to their potential but we are confident we can do enough to turn the game around.’’

With the Rose fighting on all fronts at the moment, once the Scottish Cup is over they have a busy week ahead with three games in the space of six days.

First up is a trip to Camelon in the league on Monday.

This is followed by a visit to Newtown Park on Wednesday for a third round tie in the Fife and Lothians Cup against Bo’ness.

And next Saturday, they are at home against Dundonald Bluebell in the league.