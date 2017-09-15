Rose leave it late to grab equaliser against Cuikie

Honours finished even in Midlothian’s ‘match of the day’ last Saturday watched by a big crowd at Penicuik Park.

The Rose edged the early play and finally took the lead in the 20th minute before a superb equaliser just before half time by Sam Jones put the teams in at half time on a level pegging.

Both teams went into this clash on an unbeaten run since the start of the new season with Bonnyrigg’s new boss David White in charge for the first time assisted by Neil Janczyk.

The lively competitive start saw Bonnyrigg edge the possession but neither keeper was troubled until the 20th minute when Bonnyrigg broke the deadlock when a scramble in the home penalty area saw Penicuik fail to clear their lines leaving Sean Jamieson with an easy finish past Kyle Allison to open the Rose account.

Penicuik replied with a Sam Jones corner seeing Gary Hamilton’s header go astray of the target.

On 29 minutes an ankle injury to Penicuik’s Keith Lough saw him taken off and substituted by Jack Hamilton.

A minute before the break Penicuik equalised when Sam Jones scored his first goal for his club from a fine angle to beat Bryan Young.

Another clash among the players ended with bookings for Rose’s Neil Martynuik and Athletic’s Lewis Barr.

The second half saw Bonnyrigg claim the lion’s share of possession with Andrew Kidd heading a Lee Currie corner over the bar.

But on the hour mark it was 2-1 to Penicuik when a counter attack set up by Lumbert Kateleza saw substitute Jack Hamilton flash the ball into the Bonnyrigg net.

As Bonnyrigg continued to put pressure on Penicuik in the 88th minute a challenge by Gary Hamilton on Ross Gray resulted in a penalty with Martynuik making no mistake.

Penicuik: Allison, Forbes, Williams, Hume, D Young, G Hamilton, Jones, Barr, Lough, Kateleza, Ponton. Subs: McRory-Irving, J Hamilton, MacDonald, Mendes, Easton.

Rose: B Young, Brett, Martynuik, K Young, Moyes, Horne, Turner, Currie, Jamieson, Kidd, McGachie. Subs: Nelson, Gray, McConnell, Brown, Andrews.