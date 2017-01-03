Rose Scottish Cup tickets on sale

Bonnyrigg Rose fans can snap up the remaining tickets for their Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Hibernian at New Dundas Park from midday on Wednesday, January 4.

The club were allocated just under 5000 tickets for the match which takes place on Saturday, January 21.

The bulk of the tickets, for the Gorgie Stand, which went on sale on December 31 sold out immediately.

Rose fans have also been allocated two sections of the Wheatfield stand and these tickets will now go on sale costing £20 adults and £10 concessions. Tickets sales are cash only and limited to four per person.

Matchday hospitality packages are on sale from today (Tuesday) January 3 from 10am, priced at £86 for adults and £35 for under 16s. To book call the Hearts hospitality team on 0131 200 7271 or email HattieChandler@homplc.co.uk