Rose sink Penicuik

In Penicuik’s penultimate game of the season Bonnyrigg took the points with a comfortaable 4-1 win.

Rose openened the scoring in the 16th minute when McIntosh headed home a Gray corner kick.

Then two goals in three minutes settled the game for Bonnyrigg.

The first came on the half hour when Gray showed great perseverance to smash the ball home and three minutes later a Brett free kick came back off the post and Turner followed up to knock the ball home.

Into the second half and Penicuik upped the pace of their game and earned a penalty in the 54th minute when Turner pulled down Jancyzk.

The spot kick was tucked away by Somerville sending keeper Andrews the wrong way.

Bonnyrigg added a fourth through Jamieson in the 62nd minute.