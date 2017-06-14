Rose suffer defeat as they lose out in penalty shoot out

TRANENT 1

BONNYRIGG ROSE 1

Tranent won 4-1 penalties

Bonnyrigg suffered the ultimate heartbreak of a penalty shoot-out defeat in the East of Scotland Cup Final last Saturday.

The Rose took the lead from the penalty spot but the Belters equalised three minutes later to level the scores at the break which left both teams chasing an elusive second half winner.

The ultimate penalty shoot out then saw Tranent net all four penalties through Kayne Paterson, Ben Miller, Joe Murray and Craig Wojtowicz while after Andrew Kidd had scored Bonnyrigg’s first spot kick, two brilliant saves by Tranent keeper Murray Jackson denied both Dean Brett and Sean Jamieson to cue huge Tranent celebrations as they won the cup 4-1 on penalties.

The games started with both teams having opportunities and despite being a league below the Rose, Tranent showed they were full of running and pace and energy.

A triple Rose effort to break the deadlock in 18 minutes saw the woodwork save the Belters finishing with an Adam Nelson free kick which glanced wide of the far post by Kerr Young.

Dean Brett tried a shot in 27 minutes but it was hit too high, however, the breakthrough came in 38 minutes when they were awarded a penalty kick for hand ball by Wojtowicz who was booked.

Andrew Kidd made no mistake from the resultant spot kick.

The lead, however, lasted only three minutes as a powerful run by Kenny Fisher saw his parting shot beat Andrews low into the Rose net.

Bonnyrigg had the ball in the net four minutes into the second half but Wayne McIntosh was ruled offside.

More Rose pressure saw Wojtowiz clear off the line with Jackson beaten before a rare run by pivot Ewan Moyes saw him clear in on goal but shoot straight at Jackson.

Play was nailbiting with end-to-end attacks but the elusive winner evaded both teams.

Dean Brett saw a free kick clip the Tranent crossbar as late Rose pressure saw Turner hit wide with the final whistle coming to take the tie to the conclusive penalty shoot out.

Rose: Andrews, Horne, Brett, Young, Moyes, Turner, Gray, McIntosh, McGachie, Nelson, Kidd. Subs: Brown, Archibald, Jamieson, Stewart, Hoskins.