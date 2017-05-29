Rose win sets up grandstand finale to the league season

Bonnyrigg Rose played their 50th game of the season and celebrated it with a 5-0 win over Carnoustie.

After their 5-0 win over Jeanfield in midweek, the Rose were keen to get among the goals again but the first half only produced a solitary strike as Carnoustie defended well.

On 18 minutes Rose’s Adam Nelson and Carnous-tie’s Graham MccDonald crossed swords and were lectured by the referee as frustration crept in.

On 22 minutes following a foul on Lewis Turner saw Nelson’s free kick bounced around before Jamieson put the good chance over the bar with a volley.

Bonnyrigg were forced into a change in 28 minutes when Dean Brett went off with an ankle injury and Kerr Young substituted.

Ewan Moyes then put a header over the bar from a Adam Nelson free kick before Nelson was taken off to be replaced by Ross Archibald.

The opening goal finally came just on the break as Kieran McGachie’s header found the Carnoustie net when for once they did not clear their lines.

And it was two early second half penalties from Sean Jamieson the saw the Rose take a 3-0 lead.

First in 49 minutes, a sandwich tackle by Danny Millar and Roddie Black brought down McGachie in the penalty area and Jamieson made no mistake from the resultant spot kick.

Lewis Turner next hit the post with a header then on 58 minutes McGachie was flattened by John Roberts as he cut in from the left side and again

Jamieson made scored from the penalty.

On 70 minutes, a great run by Turner saw his shot blocked but McIntosh put the rebound over the bar.

The Rose went four in front when a corner from Andrew Kidd late on was finally headed home by Kerr Young.

Then another Kidd corner soon after was scrambled home by Kieran McGachie for number five.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Turner, Brett, Kidd, Moyes, Horne, Jamieson, Gray, McIntosh, Nelson, McGachie. Subs: Young, Archibald, Brown, Trialist, Trialist.