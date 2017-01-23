Round-up: Away wins for Easthouses and Dalkeith

DOWNFIELD 2 DALKEITH THISTLE 4

The Jags travelled up to Dundee to face Downfield missing Dan Greig and Darren McGlashan who were unavailable and replaced by Callam McNeil and Jamie Redpath.

Dalkeith made the breakthrough midway through the first half when James Redpath’s cross from the left fell nicely for Stewart Adams he wasted no time in blasting thigh into the roof of the net from eight yards.

The Jags looked to have doubled their lead on the half hour when Stewart Adams rose high to guide the ball past the home ‘keeper, however, this was chalked off by the referee for a push only seen by him.

The Jags were not to be denied however and just five minutes later Paul Tansey outpaced a defender before clipping the ball past the onrushing home keeper to make it 2-0.

Into the second half and the Jags finished the game with a quick fire double. First Adams doubled his tally on 53 minutes latching onto a Mikey Hunter header, rounding the ‘keeper before finding the net with a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

Then two minutes later, Tansey grabbed his double, twisting and turning on the edge of the Downfield penalty box before dispatching the ball low to the keeper’s right hand corner.

Downfield were down and out but kept plugging away and were given a lifeline on 76 minutes when substitute Ross Lunnan headed a great effort past McQueen.

Then with just three minutes remaining Darryl Devlin was adjudged to have felled a Downfield player in the box and the penalty kick was dispatched to make the scoreline more respectable.

KIRKCALDY YM 0 EASTHOUSES LILY 2

Easthouses travelled to Fife to take on Kirkcaldy YM and had to ask goalkeeper coach and ex player Stevie Hay to pull on the gloves again at the grand old age of 51 as regular number one Billy Taylor was injured.

Within 20 seconds Gary Shearer should have opened the scoring for Lily when he found himself through on goal only for his weak effort to be easily saved.

The opening goal came in the seventh minute as Shearer cut the ball back to edge of the box for Paul McDermott to fire a low effort into the net.

Easthouses made it 2-0 in the 13th minute when Shearer’s low cross was met by Steven Ferguson who made no mistake from four yards.

A great save by veteran ‘keeper Hay right on half time, expertly turning a goal bound effort round the post, sent Lily into half time with a 2-0 lead.

The second half belonged to Kirkcaldy but they found the Easthouses rear guard, especially Hay, in fine form and Ross Hamilton clearing an effort off the line.

Lily held on to claim their first clean sheet of the season and take all three points back to Newbattle.