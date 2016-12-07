Sauchie leave it late to dump Dalkeith at home

The Jags slumped to a narrow home defeat against League favourites Sauchie in a thrilling encounter at Kings Park.

In an even game the two sides traded chances early on when Whitson saw his net bound effort cleared off the line by a defender, whilst at the other end James McQueen in the Dalkeith goal got the better of the Sauchie winger in a one-on-one situation.

A further chance came Dean Whitson’s way midway through the half but he was unable to get a good connection on a James Redpath cross and the ball drifted wide.

At half time the score remained 0-0.

The second half was more of the same with both teams probing but little by way of goalmouth action until Paul Tansey decided to take a grip on proceedings when he opened the scoring on 68 minutes.

With his back to goal he twisted one way, turned the other and the sent a slightly scuffed low trundling shot from the edge of box which took an age to the back of the net past the despairing fingertips of the Sauchie keeper.

The Jags looked worthy of the lead but it was short lived as Sauchie hit back within two minutes when Higgins was given time a space in the box to beat keeper McQueen with a shot in off the post.

The game had exploded into life but it was the Jags that looked like they would go onto score again.

The Jags were forced to replace Dan Greig with Callam MacNeil and brought on Mikey Hunter and Ty Mclean as they went all out for the win.

With five minutes remaining Hunter saw his effort from eight yards saved at point blank by the Sauchie keeper.

A minute later a disputed Sauchie corner was won and Tapping rose higher than anyone to divert the ball in off the post.

Dalkeith: McQueen, Murray, Redpath, McGlashan, McQueenie, Whitson, Devlin, Greig, Tansey, Waugh Wales. Subs: McNeill, McLean, Turkington, Hunter, Robertson.