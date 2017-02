This weekend two Midlothian clubs will battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Bonnyrigg Rose are away to Petershill while Penicuik are at home to Kirkintilloch Rob Roy.

The Rose have beaten Rossvale, Thorniewood and Kilsyth Rangers on their way to the fifth round.

Penicuik meanwhile overcame Craigmark Burtonians, Scone Thistle and Girvan to make it through to the last 16 of the cup.

Both games kick off at 2.15pm