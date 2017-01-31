Scottish Junior Cup draw

The draw for the fifth round of the Scottish Junior Cup this week pulled out some tasty ties.

The draw, made on Tuesday at the City Chambers in Glasgow, paired Midlothian clubs Penicuik with a home tie against the winners of the Kirkintilloch Rob Roy v Musselburgh match while the winners of the Bonnyrigg Rose v Kilsyth Rangers replay face an away trip to Petershill.

The full draw is: Maryhill v Linlithgow Rose, Dunbar v Glenafton, Penicuik v Kirkintilloch Rob Roy or Musselburgh, Auchinleck Talbot v Luncarty, Kelty Hearts v Kilwinning Rangers, Gartcairn v Carluke Rovers, Renfrew v Sauchie, Petershill v Kilsyth Rangers or Bonnyrigg Rose

All ties should be played on Saturday, February 18, kick off 2pm.