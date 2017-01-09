Second half double whammy secures win for Dalkeith

Dalkeith Thistle 3 Whitburn 1

Dalkeith’s 17th Premier League match of the season saw Kevin Haynes’ men come from behind to notch their sixth league win.

A minute’s silence was observed before the match in memory of the sad passing of Sean Woodburn and Lee Bertie.

The first footers set the pace early on with a second minute header from Martin Russell forcing an excellent save from home keeper Jim McQueen.

Thistle’s Mikey Hunter fired a home chance wide in 10 minutes while a shot from Paul Tansey clipped the face of the Burnie crossbar.

But it was Whitburn who scored the first goal of the new year at King’s Park on 18 minutes when James McAteer’s positive run past home defenders ended with a shot past McQueen.

Whitburn came close in 25 minutes with a Gary Brass header smacking the home crossbar, but it was 1-1 in 33 minutes when a left wing cross found Blake Wales near the far post and his header nestled in the Whitburn net for the equaliser.

Keeper McQueen again excelled on 36 minutes stopping a netbound free kick. Chances before half time at both ends saw Dalkeith’s Stuart Adams denied by a goal-line clearance then another Adams effort was blocked by Whitburn ‘keeper Dougie Horne.

It wasn’t until the 69th minute that Dalkeith were finally ahead for the first time with the first of a quick double whammy as Stuart Adams finished off his strong run for an excellent goal.

It was 3-1 to Dalkeith just three minutes later as Daryll Devlin was the home marksman again with a fine finish as the West Lothian defence was again found wanting.

This complete turnaround saw the home side coast to the finishing line for three points.

Dalkeith have no game this Saturday but resume on the 21st away to Downfield.

Dalkeith Thistle: McQueen, McQueenie, Robertson, McGlashan, Hunter, Whitson, Wales, Greig, Adams, Devlin, Tansey. Subs: Redpath, Turkington, Forrest, McLean, Waugh.