Shearer ensures three points for the Lily

Easthouses kicked this game off and within 38 seconds had taken the lead when a cross by Kenny McMillan found the head of Lily debutant Ryan Kecheran.

His looping header found the back of the net ....what a start for the lad and Easthouses.

They should have increased their lead two minutes later when McMillan missed the ball completely from just two yards out.

The Lily were pushing for another goal and it nearly came in the 25th minute.

This time a Steven Barrie effort hit the post after good link up play by Gary Shearer.

A corner from Paul McDermott in the 45th minute found Kenny McMillan and his header was cleared off the Stoneyburn goal lineStoneyburn had more of the early exchanges in the the second half and only a fine save from Lily keeper Billy Taylor and a goal bound header cleared off the line by Gary Shearer kept the Lily lead intact .

Easthouses increased it in the 82nd minute from a fine through ball by Paul McDermott who found Gary Shearer and he beat two players before firing his effort from 18 yards out low into the corner of the net to send the Lily lads home with the three points and their 54th goal of the season their overall 13th win.

Lily: Taylor, Hamilton, McManus, McEwen, Arthur, Shearer, Barrie, Russell, McMillan, McDermott, Kecheran.