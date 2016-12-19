Six goal thriller as Penicuik hold league leaders to a draw

Super League leaders Kelty came from behind three times at home to force a draw with Penicuik.

Penicuik went ahead in 90 seconds when Wayne Sproule on the wing, crossed the ball to the back post and Keith Lough headed home Penicuik’s 64th goal of the season.

But Kelty equalised in the eighth minute, when they broke quickly from defence and Campbell’s cross into the box was steered into the net by Penman.

Ten minutes later Penicuik broke down the left and Keith Barr’s cross into the box was almost put into his own net by Tom Courts, but keeper Marley made an instinctive save.

Kelty came close on two occasions, when Bejaoui turned away a powerful strike for a corner and a Husband shot went inches wide of the post.

In the 37th minute, however, Penicuik restored their lead when a Neil Jancyzk shot was blocked by keeper Marley, but Keith Lough pounced on the loose ball to score from a tight angle.

In the 41st minute, Bejaoui got finger tips to Campbell shot and as it trundled towards the net, it came back off the post and was cleared.

Straight from the restart, Kelty went on the attack and came close when a Ritchie header hit the crossbar.

In the 55th minute Kelty’s Conrad Courts blasted the ball from fully 30 yards into the top corner of the Penicuik net for the equaliser at 2-2.

Not to be out done, Penicuik went straight up the park and Lough outjumped O’Neil to head home for his hat trick and restore Penicuik’s lead at 3-2.

Kelty got back on level terms in the 65th minute when Moore’s strike was parried by Bejaoui, but Ritchie following steered the ball home.

In the 72nd minute, Kelty had the ball in the net, but Ritchie was adjudged to have fouled Noble.

Minutes later, a foul by Jancyzk on Kelty’s Greig infuriated their players, several of whom were guilty of physical abuse on the Penicuik player.

Penicuik Athletic: Bejaoui, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Sproule, Barr, McCallum (c), Lough, Montgomery Subs: Connolly, McKenzie, S Scott, Somerville, Gay.