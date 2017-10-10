Somerville is the hat-trick hero for Penicuik in the cup

Penicuik defeated Broxburn Athletic in style to progress into the third round of the Fife and Lothians Cup.

The visitors started brightly with Ian Nimmo having the first chance of the match 40 seconds in, getting in behind the Penicuik defence but home keeper Kyle Allison stood tall to save.

Penicuik were quick to reply with Scott McCrory-Irving hitting the post after being played in by Aaron Somerville.

On 19 minutes, Darrell Young brought the ball down and shimmied past a defender to get a shot off but was unlucky to have it also blocked.

Further chances fell to Jamieson and Somerville before Penicuik finally made the breakthrough in the 31st minute when Young headed high into the net for his first goal of the season.

A soft free kick led to Broxburn’s equaliser however as Kieran Anderson stepped up to rifle the ball past Allison into the top corner to draw his side level after 40 minutes.

Penicuik restored their lead a minute later when Aaron Somerville slotted under Wallace leaving Penicuik 2-1 ahead at half time.

Goalscorer Young was replaced by Arran Ponton following a head knock on 55 minutes.

And six minutes later Somerville got in behind the Burn defence and his initial shot was blocked back to him and his lay off to McCrory- Irving saw him fire high and wide.

In he 65th minute a Barr cross was met by Aaron Somerville who timed his run to perfection to head in his second goal of the afternoon.

Penicuik were well in control at this point, with chances coming for Jamieson, Somerville, Montgomery, Jones over the next few minutes.

In the 70th minute, Penicuik were awarded a penalty and man of the match Somerville converted to complete his first ever Penicuik hat-trick.

On 79 minutes, a Forbes’ free kick fell into the path of Jack Hamilton who headed low to add Penicuik’s fifth goal.

The scoring for the day wasn’t yet over over though, as Broxburn were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute, Jack Beesley converting.