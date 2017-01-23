Star hit four at fogbound Camelon

Camelon 1 Newtongrange Star 4

The visitors only had to wait 11 minutes for their opener as Martynuik swung the ball into the box where Douglas rose above everyone to glance the ball home.

The Star moved further ahead after 17 minutes when Wilson, back in his favoured centre midfield role due to Lee Currie’s injury, won the ball just inside his own half.

He played in Bracks who chipped the ball for Douglas to flick on. Lander outpaced his marker before thundering an unstoppable volley in off the underside of the bar.

Camelon’s job was made even more difficult after 21 minutes, when Deans got himself booked for dissent then after carrying on his tirade was given a straight red.

The home side came close to pulling a goal back after 38 minutes when Craig Donaldson curled a free kick over the wall but the slightest touch from Star keeper Liam Amos deflected it onto the face of the bar. The rebound was blazed over by Shanganya.

It took Star until the 80th minute to put the game beyond any doubt when Morris’s driven cross into the box was stopped in the six yard box by Lander who showed incredible composure to put the ‘keeper on his backside and slide the ball home.

Morris was replaced by Lally soon after before a ball into the box was headed up in the air and when it dropped it was dispatched into the net with some force by Douglas after 82 minutes.

Kay was booked after 84 minutes before firing in a consolation goal a minute later with a fine finish from the edge of the box as Star comfortably held on to progress into the next round.

Camelon: Kane, Meikle, Mitchell (Wright 75), Bell, Morrison, Kay, Herron (Taylor 46), Deans, Sneddon, Shanganya, Donaldson (Donaldson 65), Scott, Bolan.

Newtongrange Star: Amos, Swaney, Martynuik, Richardson, Young, Wilson (Hamilton 87), Bracks, Morris, (Lally 80), Lander, O’Brien Douglas( Cropley 86).