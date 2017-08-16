Star lose by single goal but could have been much more

Newtongrange lost by a single goal to Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.

The opening stages of the match were confined to midfield, however in the 12th minute Rose’s Tommy Coyne dribbled his way into the box before slipping the ball to Strickland but his shot hit keeper Renton’s legs and the danger was cleared.

A couple of minutes later Wilson had a shot from the edge of the box but it was straight at Rose keeper Barnard.

Midway through the half a long clearance downfield by Barnard was missed by Mitchell allowing Strickland to lob the ball over the advancing Renton but Mitchell got back to force the striker away from goal before he could get his shot away.

The Rose took the lead in the 32nd minute when Ruari Maclennan dispossessed Murray in midfield before slipping the ball wide to Ronald who fired a fine low angled shot past Renton.

In the lead up to half time the Rose had several chances to increase their advantage but faled to capitalise.

The second half started just as the first had ended. Gray found Coyne with a crossfield pass and he combined with Strickland to release Batchelor but his shot hit the crossbar before Ronald sent a left foot shot narrowly wide from Turnbull’s low cross.

Just before the hour mark, Lauder became the first player to be booked for kicking the ball away before Renton made a great save low to his right to deny Strickland once again.

Murray was booked for dissent and the Rose made their first change with 25 minutes to go with Malone replacing Strickland and then S Scott came on for O’Brien for Star.

After Thom had been booked for an innocuous challenge, Renton once again came to the visitors’ rescue when he was quickly off his line to block Malone’s shot. As the game drew to a close there were further bookings for Star’s Wilkie and Rose’s Gray.

Star offered little or nothing for the remainder and the Rose saw the game out.