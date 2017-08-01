Star turn it on against Wishaw

Newtongrange Star continued their build up to the new season with a 4-2 victory against Wishaw at New Victoria Park last Saturday.

Following on from a 1-0 defeat to Coldstream, a 1-1 draw with Whitehill and a 5-0 win over Craigroyston, this was the Star’s home support’s first chance to see their new players in action.

Star got off to the worst possible start when the referee missed a handball on the touchline. The ball was played forward to Daniel Kindlan who cut the ball back for O’Kane to fire home 1-0 to Wishaw.

Newtongrange levelled two minutes later when after a free kick bounced off the defensive wall, an attempted clearance hit the referee and fell to Dale O’Hara who made no mistake.

The Star went ahead on 29 minutes when a Michael Osbourne free kick was nodded in by Wes Mitchell at the near post.

A Jack Wilson corner after 38 minutes was nodded back across the goal by Mitchell but Neil Lowson first-time volley went over.

Star rotated their squad after the break bringing on four substitutes and after 49 minutes a terrific ball into the box by O’Hara was fired just over on the half volley by Stephen Scott.

Substitute Sean Lally’s first involvement was to concede a penalty two minutes after coming on, which Smillie converted to make it 2-2.

Star took the lead after 84 minutes when an O’Hara free kick was brilliantly glanced home by Neil Lowson.

Star put the game beyond doubt a minute later when Mark Moncrieff drilled the ball across goal where Stephen Scott slid in to knock the ball home.

Star: Renton, Swaney, Lowson, Mitchell, Murray, Wilson, Bracks, Wilkie, O’Hara, Osbourne and O’Brien. Subs: S.Scott, K.Scott, Porteous, Lowson, Lally, Flynn, Moncrieff, Simpson.