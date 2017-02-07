The Rose ease into last 16 of cup at the second attempt

Bonnyrigg Rose strolled into the last 16 of the Scottish Junior Cup with a convincing win over Kilsyth.

The game started with chances at both ends in the very first minute.

The first saw a Scott Gray cross just eluding Keiran McGachie in front of goals while at the other end the home defence looked suspect but the Kilsyth striker lofted his chance over the bar.

A Rose corner on five minutes saw a Dean Hoskins effort blocked by Kevin McBride.

A quiet spell ensued with little goalmouth action but in the 14th minutes the big home crowd had something to cheer about when from a corner, Wayne McIntosh sloted home the Rose opener.

A great run by McGachie saw his shot hit the inside of the post while at the other end a Kevin McBride a netbound free-kick was denied by a brilliant save from Mason.

On 22 minutes McIntosh was clean through again only to shoot a geat chance wide.

Woodwork again saved Kilsyth as McIntosh again rattled the Kilsyth post.

More Rose chances went abegging with a McGachie driven ball across the face of the goal but no takers before a Scott Gray chance was blocked out before Hoskins header hit the Kilsyth crossbar.

The Bonnyrigg second goal was proving elusive and coming up to the interval, a goalline clearance from Donaldson thwarted Kilsyth as the visitors pressed for a goal.

Bonnyrigg got the all important second goal five minutes after the break when a crossball picked out Wayne McIntosh to net his and Bonnyrigg’s second goal.

The second goal took the sting out of the game and a procession of Bonnyrigg corners kept Kilsyth on the back foot.

With just two minutes to go, a scramble in the Kilsyth penaty area saw Adam Nelson on hand to slot home from close range to finish off the replay with something to spare.

Bonnyrigg: Mason, Horne, Donaldson, Young,Hoskins, Stewart, Gray, Kidd, McGachie, Nelson, McIntosh. Subs: Brown, Jamieson, Archibald, McLaren, Andrews.