The Rose run riot with four second half goals over ’Bell

Bonnyrigg remained on track to chase league leaders Kelty all the way after a convincing win over Dundonald Bluebell last weekend.

Following their exit in the Fife and Lothians Cup to Bo’ness last midweek, the Rose were chasing their 10th home league win and set off at full speed when Sean Jamieson lined up Keiran McGachie in the first minute only to see him clattered in the box but referee Duncan Smith saw no infringement.

Bonnyrigg had seized the early initiative but chances went abegging with Jamieson hitting the side netting.

Ruaridh Donaldson’s corners and free kicks tested the Fifers but the Bluebell defence remained solid as failed efforts from McGachie and Lewis Turner saw the scoreline remain blank.

Jamieson had a fine shot in 23 minutes well saved by keeper Jamie Roberts as Rose held sway in midfield.

Dundonald too found it hard to create decent chances before a better Turner effort just before the break went narrowly past the target.

However the Rose’s four-goal second half sent the fans home happy.

It took until the 54th minute for Bonnyrigg to finally break the deadlock against the Bluebell who were playing their last game of their season.

Turner was the supplier and McGachie the finisher with a shot that hit the Bell’s net to set Rose off on the victory trail.

It was 2-0 to the Rose men in 63 minutes following a corner not properly cleared and it was pivot Ewan Moyes who headed home the loose ball and two minutes later Moyes nearly got his own second goal but his header hit the crossbar and was scrambled away.

Rose were now in total control and added two late strikes, firstly in 85 minutes substitute Wayne McIntosh made his mark heading home an Andrew Kidd cross to see it at 3-0 before in the last minute the icing on the cake as a mazy Lewis Turner run past three defenders ended with his cool finish into the Bluebell net.

Rose: Andrews, Brett, Hoskins, Young, Moyes, Stewart, Turner, Kidd, McGahie, Jamieson, Donaldson. Subs Horne, Gray, Nelson, McIntosh, Paterek.