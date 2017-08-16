Thistle slump to their third consecutive league defeat

Dalkeith Thistle slipped to bottom of the league following their third consecutive defeat of the new season.

Despite putting in a good shift against Musselburgh, Dalkeith ended second best on the day as Burgh’s win put them on top of the league.

Rampant Musselburgh were fresh from two six goal victories going into the game and they were first to grab the lead although Thistle hit back to end all square at 1-1.

Early pressure from the Burgh saw them test the Thistle defence with superb saves from keeper Jim McQueen and great defending from Dean Whitson, who was instrumental in denying the Burgh pressure while up front Paul Tansey tested his former club with positive runs.

Burgh’s sixth corner in 17 minutes stretched the home resolve with counter-attacks from the Jags limited in threat.

A shoulder injury saw Musselburgh’s Barry Hogg substituted in 26 minutes.

And on 32 minutes it was 1-0 to Musselburgh following a scramble in the home penalty area first seeing a shot from Connor Thomson blocked but the rebound netted by Steven McDonald.

The lead only lasted a few minutes before the Burgh defence was caught out before Darren Leslie netted the equaliser for Thistle.

Both teams had goalscoring opportunities before the break but neither were able to capitalise.

But two crucial second half strikes put the Burgh in the driving seat to go on and collect all three points.

Dalkeith did make a useful start to the second half but following a corner James Redpath sent a chance well over the target.

Connor Thomson netted the second Burgh goal on 52 minutes finishing off with a shot low past McQueen’s right side.

They made it 3-1 in 61 minutes when Mattu King netted a Thomson cross.

Dalkeith: McQueen, Murray, Redpath, McGlashan, Whitson, Cairns, Leslie, Bain, Tansey, Devlin, McMillan. Subs: McLean, Connell, Laing, Finlay.