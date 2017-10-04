Thistle too strong for Hibs

The Jags finally got their first home win of the season with a resounding victory over Thornton Hibs.

Dalkeith were forced to reshuffle the pack again with players missing due to work and holiday commitments meaning a depleted bench, however, had a strong starting 11 and looked for a solid start to the game.

Thistle’s opener came on six minutes when a Daryl Devlin cross into the box looked like it was going to fall nicely for Paul Tansey, however, a Thornton defender managed to get his head to the ball but only succeeded in teeing Kenny McMillan who miss-hit his effort before Blake Wales finally blasted home from eight yards.

Thornton nearly equalised on 12 minutes when after a poor kick out from keeper James McQueen, Thornton’s number 10 hit a strike from 35 yards out white struck the upright.

The Jags extended their lead on 26 minutes when a corner from Blake Wales was helped on by Calum McNeil to John Hall who was on hand at the back post to bundle the ball over the line making it 2-0 to the Jags.

The Jags were rampant now and only a late off side decision denied Chris Cairns a goal as he rounded the keeper.

McQueen came to the Jags rescue on 35 minutes with a fine point blank save and a few minutes later the points should have been wrapped up when Paul Tansey burst clear but saw his low effort saved by the feet of the Thornton keeper.

The second half was only a few minutes old when the Jags made sure that the points were remaining in Dalkeith when Dean Whitson almost burst the net with a terrific goal when played in by Daryl Devlin.

Thornton did enjoy large spells of possession without troubling McQueen as The Jags sat in and looked to counter on the break.

Dalkeith: McQueen, Murray, Robertson, Devlin, Hall, McNeil, Cairns, Whitson, Tansey, McMillan, Wales. Subs: Findlay, Laing, McQueenie, McCall.