Three sent off in local derby

All hell was let loose in this local derby clash at Newbyres Park last Saturday as Tranent were reduced to nine men in 85 minutes trailing 2-1.

As red-carded Jamie Todd walked off past the home dugout a major stramash erupted which saw the refereee all the players off the field to calm down.

The game resumed after five minutes to play the remaining 5 minutes and it was during this period the nine-man managerless Tranent grabbed an equaliser dand cue topless Tranent celebrations which resulted in more yellow cards.

Arniston’s 16th Premier League match of the season saw their third home draw and Tranent’s third away draw as the Belters were interviewing this week for a new manager to replace Gary Small with the new manager set to make his Foresters Park debut on Saturday, January 7, at home to Haddington.

Arniston looked to be heading for all three points in the first half when 1-0 ahead and Tranent reduced to 10 men but the game had so many twists and turns that by half time it was all square at 1-1 and both teams reduced to ten men.

Chasing a league double over their East Lothian rivals following a 1-0 win at Tranent earlier the Arnie saw three early chances to Scott Porteous, Keiron Somerville and Jordan Lister all fail to seriously test Tranent keeper Ally Adams.

Tranent’s Todd earned his first yellow card for a clattering foul on Somerville but Michael Deland’s resulting free kick only saw a wayward header from Porteous.

However Arniston were to beak the deadlock on 23 minutes when a cross from Scott Lucas on the right found the head of Ryan Scott Porteous who headed home.

The first of the game’s eruptions then came three minutes later when Tranent’s Kayne Paterson was given a straight red following his heavy foul on Michael Langdale followed by lashing the ball into the grounded Arnie player prompting major reactions and two more yellow cards for Tranent.

And then on the half hour mark it was 1-1 as 10 men Tranent saw home keeper Dale Cornet flap at Michael Wojtowitz’s corner before the ball was again crossed by Wojtowitz who crossed to the far post where Jamie Todd netted the Tranent equaliser.

It got worse for Arniston two minutes later when Jordan Lister was give a straight red card for a foul on Ben Miller reducing it to 10 aside by the break with lots of talking points from a momentous first half.

The second half resumed with some scrappy play but in 58 minutes Dale Cornet saved Arniston with a tip round the post save from Jamie Paterson’s netbound shot as Greg Callaghan and Michael Deland cleared the resultant corner.

Arniston’s Darren Leslie had two chances next both missed as firstly in a counterattack he had only keeper Adams to beat but he shot straight at the keeper then next again a defensive mispass gave him another chance but this time he shot well wide.

Arnie keeper Cornet denied Miller in 67 minutes with a fine save in an end to end battle seeing Arniston substitutes Danny McFadden and Chris Tobin coming on in 72 minutes.

And a minute later it was 2-1 to Arniston following good work up the right flank ending with Kieron Somerville controlling the ball before turning a shooting home from the angle for a cracking goal.

In the 85th minute Jamie Todd earned his second yellow and subsequent red card for another heavy foul which saw trouble erupt.

The referee sent the players to the dressing room to cool down before the action resumed.

Tranent substitute Kyle Mitchell shot home the equaliser amidst amazing scenes of celebration in the Tranent ranks but leaving 10 man Arniston gutted !

Arniston Rangers: Cornet, Langdale, Deland, Callaghan, Brady, McTernan, Leslie, Lister, Somerville, Lucas, Porteous. Subs: Faulds, McFadden, Watson, Tobin, Jeffrey.