Ticket rush expected for  Scottish  Cup tie

Tickets prices for the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round tie between Bonnyrigg Rose and Hibernian at Tynecastle Stadium on Saturday, January 21, at 3pm have been announced.

Adult tickets are priced £20 adults with concessions (under 16s, over 65s) costing £10.

Bonnyrigg fans will be situated in the Gorgie Stand while Hibernian supporters will have the Wheatfield Stand.

Sections of the Roseburn Stand will be made available for both sets of supporters depending on demand.

It is hoped tickets will go on sale within the next week at New Dundas Park, with an exact date to be confirmed in due course,

There will also be hospitality packages available for Tynecastle Stadium.