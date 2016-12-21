Tynecastle set as venue for Rose’s Scottish Cup tie

The decision on where to play the Scottish Cup fourth round tie between Bonnyrigg Rose and Hibernian has been confirmed as Tynecastle Park.

The powers at be at Hampden Park announced that the game will now be played at the Hearts stadium on Saturday, January 21 with a 3pm kick off.

Following the Rose’s defeat of Dumbarton in the third round, Bonnyrigg officials expressed their wish to change the venue to Tynecastle to accommmodate the anticipated number of fans from both sides wanting to attend the match.

The match will now go ahead with a 17,420 capacity.

Ticket details for the match will be announced in due course.