Unbeaten Rose run up 13 games without a defeat

Bonnyrigg Rose retained their amazing unbeaten run with a hard fought home win over Dundonald Bluebell to extend their run to 13 games.

And with Penicuik loss, it’s only the Rose now who are the the sole Midlothian team unbeaten so far this season.

Bonnyrigg now sit third top of the Super League, two points behind Penicuik, but the Rose have a game in hand, however, league leaders this week goes to Linlithgow Rose following their narrow 1-0 win over Sauchie.

A goalless first half for Bonnyrigg reflected a hard fought contest with a physical Bluebell proving a challenge as a lot of the first half action was confined to midfield with the nearest to a goal coming just before the interval when a netbound Wayne McIntosh header was stopped on the goalline by Ross Drummond.

The second half saw much the same and it took Bonnyrigg 13 minutes before that elusive opening goal arrived when slack Bluebell defending with players leaving it to each other to deal, set up the chance for Keiran McGachie to nip in and seize the opportunity to hit the Bluebell net with the Rose’s opening goal.

A number of chances for McGachie might have seen him notch a hat-trick but it was full back Neil Martynuik who was to net the Rose’s second goal which looked like it might have been saved by the Bluebell keeper.

The Rose chased a deserved third goal for the icing on the cake in the closing minutes but it proved elusive on the day but Bonnyrigg comfortably saw it out with their 18th league goal of the season.

Keeper Bryan Young kept another clean sheet, keeping the goals conceded in 10 league games to just four with a third of the season’s league campaign completed.

This Saturday Bonnyrigg go to Fauldhouse for their Scottish Junior Cup tie.

Rose: B.Young, Brett, Martynuik, K. Young, Moyes, Horne, Hoskins, Turner, Nelson, McGachie, McIntosh. Subs: Kidd, McConnell, Janczyk, Andrews.