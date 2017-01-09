Unlucky 13 as champions go down in Dundonald

Dundonald Bluebell 3 Bonnyrigg Rose 1

This was not one of Rose’s best performances against a hungry Dundonald.

Robbie Horn’s men struggled to respond to a 10th minute Bluebell goal - a 20 yard free kick by Barry Sibanda - in what proved to be the champions’ unlucky 13th Super League match of the season.

Arguably Bonnyrigg’s minds could be on other things at the moment but in terms of the Super League title retention this was a third league defeat, and although they are still second top with five games in hand, they now trail leaders Kelty Hearts by 20 points.

Towards half time only a super save by Rose ‘keeper Mike Andrews denied Bluebell’s Brodie Gray a second goal leaving it at 1-0 to the home side at half time.

The crucial next goal went to Dundonald just five minutes into the second period when a fumble by Andrews from a Gray shot let Calum Young score from the rebound giving Bluebell an unlikely two goal cushion.

Bonnyrigg could have pulled themselves back into the game five minutes later when awarded a penalty kick but a fine save by home ‘keeper James Lennox denied Dean Hoskins resultant spot kick.

Wayne McIntosh came off the bench to make his mark as, following a scramble in the home penalty area, he netted the Bonnyrigg goal.

A better spell of play ensued and the visitors thought they might have had another penalty but it was at the other end in 85 minutes that a spot kick was awarded to Dundonald after Sibanda had been fouled in the box.

Lewis McKenzie made no mistake from the spot to condemn Bonnyrigg to their first defeat in 10 games. Rose now get ready for the visit of Newtongrange Star this Saturday.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Horne, Donaldson, Young, Hoskins, Stewart, Gray, Kidd, McGachie, Nelson, McLaren. Subs: Moyes, McIntosh, Jamieson, Brown, Archibald.