Valiant effort by Arniston but they fail to score

It was second against fourth in the Premier League at Newbyres Park last Saturday and despite the goalless outcome the home side took huge credit for some fine play that saw them seize the initiative throughout the game.

Arniston boss Jock Landells acknowledged his side’s performance and added all that was missing was a clinical finishing touch.

Arniston looked very impressive in both halves with West End on the back foot though missing chances with no luck for Danny McFadden and Darren Leslie in finishing off chances bidding to add to Arniston’s modest tally of 38 goals this season from 27 games played unlike last season when the goals flowed.

Greig Callaghan took a yellow card for a foul on Forfar’s Andrew Wells before in 33 minutes Arniston’s best chance of the half fell to Darren Leslie but the ball was swept over the bar.

Arniston had won 1-0 at Forfar earlier in the season and chased hard for a league double with again a successful 4-3-3 line up working well with top displays from Michael Deland and Callaghan.

However it was in 65 minutes that Callaghan was dealt with a second yellow and subsequent red that reduced Arniston to 10 men for the remaining 25 minutes of the game but despite that Arniston kept their formation.

A goal-line clearance and two strong penalty claims were denied for challenges in the box on Lumbert Kataleza and Scott Lucas.

At the other end Forfar hit the Arniston crossbar and Dale Cornet produced an excellent save to deny Forfar a winner.

On 80 minutes Arniston’s best second half chance came to sub Chris Tobin but again the chance was missed.

On a day when title/playoff challengers Sauchie and Kennoway dropped points too, an Arniston win would would have been an ideal boost in the run in.

Arniston: Cornet, Jeffrey, Deland, Callaghan, Brady, Langdale, Leslie, Lucas, McFadden, Kataleza, Porteous. Subs: McTernan, Tobin, Doig, Somerville, Ferguson.