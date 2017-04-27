We deserve a trophy and we’re going to fight until the end

Robbie Horn believes his Bonnyrigg Rose players can still win a trophy this season after watching them turn disappointment into determination within the space of 48 hours.

Bonnyrigg’s hopes of lifting the Scottish Junior Cup were quashed on Saturday when they failed to overturn a 1-0 deficit in a goalless semi-final second leg at home to Glenafton.

However, Rose bounced back quickly, beating Camelon 2-1 in the Superleague on Monday night to keep their slim hopes of catching leaders Kelty Hearts alive.

Horn said: “Monday night told you everything you need to know about the players.

“They are still up for the challenge. It’s going to be difficult because we’ve got so many games to play but we’ll give it our best shot and we’ll be fighting right til the end.”

Bonnyrigg have seven games in hand over league leaders Kelty but can only afford to drop two points if they are to overhaul an 18 point deficit.

“It’s going to really difficult,” Horn said. “We play Monday-Wednesday -Saturday for the next two weeks so it’s a big ask for the players, but as long as we stay clear of injuries, and I can rotate the squad as much as a I can, then hopefully we can stick it out.

“Once we get next two weeks out the way we’ll know exactly where we are.”

Bonnyrigg have had a season to remember - the highlight reaching the fourth round of the senior Scottish Cup and facing Hibernian at Tynecastle - and Horn insists that his players deserve silverware.

“We’ve had a fantastic season that will be rememberd for so many different things, but at the same time, we don’t want to come away at the end of the season having not won a trophy,” he said.

“It would be devastating to have nothing to show for what we have experienced over the year. It’s been a fantastic journey but I want to win things and we’re trying to instill that in the players. There’s still a lot to play for.”

Rose were due to play Bo’ness last night (Wednesday) in the Fife & Lothians Cup before welcoming Dundonald Bluebell to New Dundas Park for a league game on Saturday.