Welfare get back on track with win

Four second half goals in a frantic seven minute spell saw Whitehill turn the game on its head and secure a deserved three points over their Borders opponents at Yarrow Park.

Despite having made a lot of the running in the first half, twice hitting the woodwork, Whitehill were to head in a goal down at the break after a fine Jordan Hopkinson strike just after the half hour mark.

He made a great run down the right, moved the ball to the left before getting on the end of the resultant cross and scoring past Bryan Young.

On 51 minutes Welfare’s Steven Manson found Daryl Healy who equalised from a tight angle before moments later top scorer Michael Osborne gave Whitehill the lead.

The visitors were rampant and Connor Brydon beat three defenders before slotting home to make it 3-1 and Manson again set up Healy to grab his second of the afternoon and put the visitors out of sight.

Selkirk did pull a goal back deep into stoppage time but it was too little too late.

Whitehill: Young, O’Hara, Williams, McGregor, Manson, Kerr, Healy, Chalmers, Osborne, McDiarmid, Brydon.

CUMBERNAULD COLTS 2

WHITEHILL WELFARE 1

Last Wednesday, Welfare travelled to Cumbernauld for a midweek league match.

A John Williams own goal after he headed a Sheridan cross into his own net on 35 minutes and a Sheridan strike on 70 minutes punished Whitehill at Broadwood.

Daryl Healy pulled a goal back in second half injury time but it proved to be too little to late as Welfare fell to another away defeat despite creating a number of good chances throughout the game.

Whitehill: Young, Williams, McGregor, Manson, Trialist, Kerr, Healy, Chalmers, Chapman, Osborne, Brydon.