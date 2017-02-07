Welfare’s revenge mission

Whitehill made amends for being knocked out of last weekend’s cup quarter-final with a resounding victory over Hawick.

Welfare lost out in the Image Printers Cup 3-2 they made sure that it would not be back to back losses as David Bingham’s side came back from a goal down to win at Ferguson Park.

In a fairly evenly-contested first half, the game’s opening goal came on 40 minutes when Albert’s Kris Mitchell found the net with a glorious 25 yard drive.

With just seconds of the first half remaining, Jamie Chapman put Whitehill on level terms.

The second half got underway and Hawick were the first to react with them hitting the woodwork.

A Ryan Stevenson shot hit the post while a Jamie McPartlin effort cannoned off the upright.

Whitehill had been rattled by the early Hawick efforts but hit back, firstly through Gormley who loobed the keeper on the hour mark.

Hawick were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when recent signing Allan Walker was red carded for a rash challenge.

And in the 89th minute, Ramsay put the game beyond doubt when he snatched a third for the Welfare.

Welfare sit seventh in the league having played just 19 matches. They are still in the running for a top four place.