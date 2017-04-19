Whitson the hat-trick hero for Thistle over Armadale

An excellent hat-trick from Dean Whitson saw Dalkeith comfortably collect all three points against Armadale in their last home league match for the season.

Relegated Armadale saw Dalkeith hit their 58th goal of the season and apart from brief spells of visitors’ possession, Dalkeith were in control throughout seeing home keeper James McQueen rarely tested keeping a clean sheet.

Dalkeith were keen to end their home season on a winning note and opened their scoring in only seven minutes with the first of Whitson’s threesome.

Armadale keeper Dylan Rooney had produced a great save to deny a fine Duncan Muir shot for a corner from which Paul Tansey’s flag kick found Dean to slot the ball home for Dalkeith.

Armadale replied with a wide shot from Sam Collumbine but McQueen was little threatened as Dalkeith looked for a league double having won 5-0 at Armadale earlier.

Around the 15th minute Armadale had a better spell of midfield play but a counter attack saw Tansey’s shot blocked before in 21 minutes it was 2-0 to the hosts.

It was Paul Tansey who again set up Whitson for a strong finish into the ‘Dale net past Rooney for his second goal.

Despite it being Thistle’s last home game of the season they were still putting in a hard shift on a windy day and on 30 minutes a Tansey free kick saw Ryan McQueenie’s header hit the crossbar.

The second half started with a corner from Tansey in the first minute which McQueenie headed over the bar and end up in the back of the net sustaining an injury that eventually saw him taken off.

A third goal proved elusive and it took until the 80th minute before Whitson completed his hat trick heading home another Tansey cross.

Dalkeith: McQueen, Murray, Robertson, McGlashan, McNeil, McQueenie, Muir, Whitson, Tansey, Devlin, Waugh. Subs: McLean, Redpath, Hunter, Combe.