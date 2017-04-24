Win keeps slim survival hopes alive

Newtongrange Star 4 Carnoustie Panmure 1

Newtongrange Star kept their slim survival hopes alive by completing the double over Carnoustie.

When Star defeated Saturday’s visitors 4-2 on the opening day of the season no-one could have predicted the struggles that Star would go on to have.

Star came flying out of the traps with Kyle Lander passing up a glorious chance after 90 seconds. A slide rule pass released the striker clear of the static Carnoustie defence but his shot cannoned back off the far post.

Errol Douglas missed another great chance on the stroke of half time. He appeared caught in two minds before keeper Robbie to get a hand to it leaving it goalless at half time.

Star were quickly back on the front foot after the restart and got their noses in front with a penalty. Jack Wilson showed some bravery to step up and slot the ball home.

Lander was causing all sorts of problems for the visiting defence but Carnoustie were then awarded a 66th minute penalty for a Hamilton trip in the box.

The referee had no hesitation awarding his second spot kick of the game which MacDonald scored to level the match, but Star were back in front just two minutes later.

O’Brien, who was having his best game in months, did well to drive to the byline before cutting it back into the path of Lander who took one touch before planting it in the far corner to put the Star 2-1 up.

The breathing space Star craved came after 80 minutes as O’Brien swivelled on the edge of the box and dinked a beauty of a ball right onto Lally’s head, who did superbly to loop the ball back across the goal and into the far corner of the net to make it 3-1.

Star put the icing on the cake when Currie floated a free kick into the box where Lally rose above everyone to bullet the ball home to make it 4-1.

Newtongrange Star: Amos, Swaney, Cook, Hamilton, Martynuik, Murray (Flynn 87), Currie, Wilson, O’Brien, Douglas (Lally 45), Lander (Trialist 90). Not used: Richardson, Bracks