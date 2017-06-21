Youngsters play on Hampden turf

Pupils from Midlothian visited Hampden Park last week as the as the Tesco Bank Football Challenge celebrated the end of the season with a National Festival on the pitch.

Pupils from Gore Glen Primary (above) and Pathhead Primary got fit and active with a fantastic day of football.

Brighton and Hove Albion player Jamie Murphy was on hand as the children, who have all taken part in six weeks of coaching with the Scottish FA, came together for a fun-filled finale at the National Stadium.

Tesco Bank Football Challenge is now in its seventh year, and is run in partnership with the Scottish FA.

Every year the project introduces 20,000 children to football in primary two and three (six to eight years old) across Scotland to help get them involved in a healthy and active lifestyle.

More than 120,000 children across 2200 primary schools in Scotland have now engaged with the country’s leading football participation initiative.

Teachers and volunteers also continue to enjoy the Scottish FA’s in-service programme with more than 7500 now trained to support the growth of football in schools.