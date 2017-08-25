Loyalty scheme for golfers at Vogrie course

Golfers in Midlothian are set to benefit from a new loyalty scheme which has been launched at Vogrie Golf Course.

The scheme will see the introduction a new loyalty card which will offer golfers a free game if they play five rounds in a four week period.

The loyalty card is available now from the starters hut at the course.

Welcoming the launch of the loyalty scheme, Councillor John Hackett, Midlothian’s cabinet member for commercial operations said: “We are delighted to introduce this new loyalty scheme for golfers at Vogrie. The course has faced uncertainty over its future in recent times. However, with the growing number of people currently playing, and the introduction of incentives such as this, we are hopeful that the long term future of the course can be secured.’’

Vogrie golf prices are: Weekend - adult £10, senior £6.50, concession £8, junior £3.50; Weekday - adult £11, senior £6.50, concession £8, junior £5.10.

To book, call 01875 821716, email GolfAtVogrie@Midloth ian.gov.uk, or pay and play.